WWE's Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Face Off Ahead of Potential WrestleMania Clash

✖

After her amazing Royal Rumble victory, Bianca Belair hit the ring on tonight's SmackDown to talk about the win and possibly reveal who her handpicked opponent would be at WrestleMania. Belair was all smiles, saying "When I won the Rumble, my whole life changed overnight. I've been doing press nonstop, my phone's been blowing up. Choosing my opponent for WrestleMania is the biggest decision of my career." She then broke down who those opponents are, including Asuka and Sasha Banks.

"You have Raw Women's Champion Asuka with her undefeated streak and all of her Championships," Belair said. "And then we have our own SmackDown Women's Champion, my girl Sasha Banks. She's a Grand Slam Champion and she's even whipping bounty hunters in a galaxy far far away."

"So @BiancaBelairWWE if you're gonna choose me, then choose me. Because you have it all, but you don't have this." - #SmackDown Women's Champion pic.twitter.com/o8HS8qqdi6 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 6, 2021

Reginald then came out to interrupt Belair, saying that there's no way she could beat Sasha, because she can't even beat Carmella.

Then Carmella came out, saying that she beat Sasha the first time she faced her, meaning she beat her twice. Shen then said she could do the same to her, but they were all interrupted by Sasha Banks.

"Carmella, with all due respect, I'm going to stop looking in my rearview, and start focusing on the road that's ahead," Banks said. "Now Bianca, you certainly have my attention. I see that you've been in two Royal Rumble matches, setting records every single time, and girl this past Sunday you lasted nearly an hour staking your claim to main event WrestleMania. Now, I've been watching you. I've seen you pick up Otis, so I know you are the strongest. I saw you chase down Bayley, so I know you are the fastest. But the best, I don't think so."

"So Bianca, if you're going to choose me, then choose me, because you have it all, but you don''t got this," Banks said. She then held up her SmackDown Women's Championship title.

Reginald then got in Belair's face and had a few words to say, but Belair wasn't having it, and she whipped him with her ponytail, sending him out running out of the ring with his tail in between his legs.

She hasn't chosen an opponent yet, but after that sell, we're betting it's Sasha all the way.

You can find the official description of tonight's SmackDown below.

The Rated-R Superstar makes his return to SmackDown in the wake of his Royal Rumble Match victory. Plus, Big E battles Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn in an Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship Match and King Corbin takes on Dominik Mysterio. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card:

Edge Returns

Big E vs Apollo Crews vs Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match)

King Corbin vs Dominik Mysterio

Hulk Hogan Shares Memories of Andre the Giant Match

Who should Belair choose? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!