Sasha Banks Breaks Down Her Career Goals Outside of WWE

Sasha Banks has been on an absolute role in 2020. After spending the summer appearing on all three brands alongside Bayley as the Golden Role Models (and consistently putting on great tag matches and bouts with Asuka), "The Boss" finds herself as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. On top of that, she starred in the latest episode of the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and the way her character was introduced leaves the door open for her to appear in later episodes.

Banks made it clear in interviews this week that she has bigger career aspirations outside of WWE, some of which she broke down while appearing on The Bump this week.

"There's gonna be so many things. [I wanna do] a movie, a Victoria's Secret model, Sports Illustrated, my album, a bunch of music videos," Banks said. "I just want to keep on creating and I want to have a wrestling business healing academy. For some reason, I keep seeing something like that when I dream. I want to keep on helping future women in wrestling really succeed in this business. Because It's hard, but I've got your back. I want to keep helping and inspiring because we are going to keep on killing this game. So why not?"

Banks also discussed her acting aspirations while speaking with USA TODAY.

"I have so many goals and so many things that I would love to do in Hollywood, and so many things that I would love to do outside of WWE that I'm making possible," Banks said. "So keep on watching in 2021. I'm going to keep on killing it and crush all my dreams."

"The Boss" will face Raw Women's Champion Asuka at Survivor Series on Sunday.