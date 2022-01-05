WWE’s Sasha Banks Injury Update

Sasha Banks suffered an injury scare this past weekend when, during a title match with Charlotte Flair, she landed awkwardly after receiving a backbreaker from “The Queen.” Banks claimed to be fine on Twitter after the match, but PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported on Wednesday that she’s reportedly dealing with a leg sprain. He wrote, “The word making the rounds at Raw this past Monday night was that Sasha Banks was dealing with a sprained leg coming out of her match with Charlotte Flair in Fayetteville, NC. While taking an over-the-knee backbreaker during the bout, Banks’ left leg was planted awkwardly as she took the bump and hit the mat.”

Banks has not wrestled on WWE TV since the Dec. 17 episode of SmackDown. Despite that, she seems to be next in line for a shot at Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship after Flair successfully retained the title against Toni Storm (who then requested her release from the company). There are only eight women currently on SmackDown’s roster (not counting Sonya Deville in her current authority figure role).

“The Boss” revealed in an interview with Bleacher Report last year that, despite the positive reception her character received in her two-episode appearance, she would not be returning for Season 3 of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season,” Banks said. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

“It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next,” she added.