WWE’s Sasha Banks Suffers Injury Scare, Offers Update

A video from WWE’s latest live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, started making the rounds on Sunday night as it looked like Sasha Banks had suffered an injury during her match with Charlotte Flair. You can see the spot in the clip below where Banks landed awkwardly while taking a backbreaker and had to be checked by the referee. Flair would go on to win the match, keeping her SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Banks took to Twitter later in the night to assure fans that she was okay.

“I’m good,” Banks wrote. “Thank you for the love always.” “The Boss” hasn’t wrestled on WWE television since the Dec. 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown but between her interactions with Flair and Toni Storm’s failure to beat “The Queen” of her title (followed shortly by her getting granted her release from the company), it looks like Banks is next in line for a shot at dethroning Flair.

This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under pic.twitter.com/nFPme5bsh0 — #MainEventMoné stream #CEO (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022

While she did make a recent appearance on the red carpet for the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Banks’ Hollywood career has seemingly taken a pause as she confirmed in an interview with Bleacher Report back in October that she won’t be back for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Banks appeared in two episodes for the hit Disney+ series back in Season 2.

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season,” Banks said. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

“It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next,” she added.