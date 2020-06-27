WWE's Sasha Banks Challenges NXT's Io Shirai to Match at The Great American Bash

✖

Sasha Banks and Bayley recently came to NXT to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, and after some precisely timed interference they walked away with the win. They also walked away with some bruises courtesy of Io Shirai though, as Shirai put an end to all their smack talk in the ring and delivered some punishment to both Banks and Bayley. She then said this was her NXT, and it turns out that isn't sitting well with Banks or Bayley. That's why Banks has challenged Shirai to a match on next week's NXT, the first of a two-part The Great American Bash event.

Bayley started things off by saying "Io Shirai, you thought it would be a good idea to ruin our return, to ruin our NXT return. The return that the NXT universe has waited literally years for and ruined our victory and ruined the Bayley celebration week, are you freaking kidding me Io Shirai. Who do you think you are?"

Banks followed that up with "Who do you think you are, coming out and saying that this is your NXT. Well Io, DING DONG, there would be no NXT without Bayley and I, so what do you say at The Great American Bash this Wednesday, me and you, one on one, because rent's due boo, and it's time to collect."

Bayley then capped things off by saying "Ohhh, I would love to be there. I would love to be in your corner. Good job you idiot!"

So it appears Io will need to keep an eye on Bayley as well as Sasha in the ring, but we think she can manage just fine.

Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai joins a night one lineup that includes NXT's first-ever Strap Match between Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong, as well as a No. 1 Contender Match for the Shirai's NXT Women's Championship. That match will feature Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Dakota Kai battling it out for the right to challenge Shirai, but we will also have a Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone Handicap Match to look forward to, which if Ripley loses will make her the newest client of the Robert Stone Brand.

The Great American Bash hits USA Network on Wednesday, July 1st at 7 Central, and the second night will take place on July 8th.

