Sasha Banks Pokes Fun at How WWE Books Bayley and Her

✖

It took years longer than most fans expected, but WWE finally pulled the trigger on a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley this year that culminated in a Match of the Year contender between the two at Hell in a Cell back in October. The two have since been pulled in different directions on SmackDown, with Banks taking on a returning Carmella while Bayley seems to be moving towards a program with Bianca Belair. In a new interview with FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder this week, "The Boss" was asked if she thinks WWE will ever pair her up with Bayley again.

Banks laughed at the idea, saying that given WWE's booking they could be best friends on television again as early as next year.

"Knowing WWE, absolutely. People are so crazy here. Girl, do you not know what I do for a living? Of course, we will be best friends by tomorrow, it's WWE. They'll probably make us get married, who knows? Maybe next year, who knows?

This story is developing...