WWE Crown Jewel: Another U.S. Senator Questions WWE’s Decision

The controversy surrounding WWE‘s decision to move forward with their Crown Jewel event on November 2nd isn’t going away anytime soon.

As reported yesterday, the company is still making logistical and technical plans for the show in spite of news this week that journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have been killed by agents of the Saudi government after a kidnapping plot went bad.

Several members of the United States government have since commented on WWE’s decision to continue forward with the event. Both Republicans and Democrats have been universally critical of WWE’s decision.

The latest comment comes from U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut. WWE is headquartered in the state, and the state’s other Senator (Chris Murphy) has already spoken out against WWE continuing to hold the show.

“All major private interests should review and relook their relationship with the Saudi Kingdom in light of its continuing pattern of abuse of civil rights and civil liberties, contempt for the rule of law, and bombing in Yemen using the United States military equipment and possible intelligence,” Blumenthal said in speaking to WCBS News Radio. “I would hope that WWE will recognize on its own a conscience and conviction if there is proof that Saudi officials approved and ordered this kind of killing, and I would lean first on the United States government to do its duty so that it can lead private interests like WWE, and the first place to look is to the United States of America.”

Previous comments critical of WWE holding the show came from U.S. Senators Murphy, Bob Menendez, and Lindsey Graham.

“I’d hope that they would be rethinking their relationship with the kingdom, especially with respect to events coming up in the next weeks like [WWE Crown Jewel],” Senator Murphy (D-CT) said. “There should be a pause,” Senator Graham (R-SC) said when asked about WWE working with the kingdom. “Private enterprise is private enterprise, different than a governmental entity. But because [Linda McMahon] is part of the president’s cabinet, it falls into the grey area where the administration really should give it some thought and maybe even prevail upon them not doing it,” Senator Menendez (D-NJ) said.

WWE’s only public comment on the show so far remains “we are currently monitoring the situation.” Some have noted that WWE has not specifically referenced Saudi Arabia on any of their social media feeds since Tuesday evening. While they continue to mention the show titled Crown Jewel, the country’s name has been left out, which seems to be an intentional move. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that the company is quietly making back-up plans should they cancel the Saudi Arabia event.