WWE is Now Selling $5,000 WWE Championship Belts

WWE’s trend of selling obscenely-priced replica championship belts continued this week, as the company recently posted a “WWE Championship Official TV Authentic Title Belt” to WWE Shop for a price of $4,999.99. This comes fresh off the heels of the company selling limited-edition versions of Bray Wyatt’s WWE Universal Championship, which is priced at a whopping $6,500. Only a small number of belts were actually made, but as of Sunday they were still available for purchase meaning only a handful of people actually bought it. A potential buyer has the option to buy up to 15 titles in one order, if they have that kind of money to spend.

The actual WWE Championship hasn’t been seen on WWE television that often in recent months. Back on Oct. 6 Kofi Kingston dropped the title to Brock Lesnar in less than 10 seconds, bringing his six-month reign as champion to an unceremonious end. Lesnar has since defended the title against Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio, while also moving the championship over to the Raw roster.

Many fans voiced their anger about how Kingston’s reign ended, named that his match was incredibly short, no chance of a rematch was ever mentioned and Kingston turned his attention back to the tag division without expressing any frustration on television. Kingston addressed those fans during a recent episode of the New Day: Feel The Power podcast.

“This is weird too, a lot of people will be on my social media like, ‘Well Kofi, you’re acting like you don’t care, man. Did you forget that you were the champion? Well look, you’re asking my onscreen character to be angry like he’s my real character,” Kingston said. “I just feel like it’s one of those things where it just is what it is. And the reality [is] onscreen I’m a good guy who lost in eight seconds so as far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? ‘Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I’ll get you next [time]!’ You want my real-life character to take on this anger and be mad with the way what happened onscreen. It’s this weird conundrum.

“I appreciate the passion people have, but I’m puzzled by the anger people have towards me because I’m not the one making all those decisions,” he added.