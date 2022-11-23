WWE: Is Seth Rollins Still a Babyface?

For the first time in over three years, Seth Rollins is a babyface. The Visionary slowly transformed into a good guy over the past couple of months, as fans began to shower the current WWE United States Champion with more cheers each and every week. That said, Rollins's internal status was questioned this past week on Monday Night Raw after he delivered an interesting promo. While he was running down one of his upcoming opponents in Austin Theory, who is firmly a heel on the Raw roster, Rollins mentioned that trying to make a name at his expense does not end well. If Theory didn't believe him, just "call Cody Rhodes and ask him how his rehab is going."

While Rhodes is on the shelf, he was last positioned as a top babyface on Monday Night Raw. This dynamic caught the attention of the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, who noted that despite the promo, Rollins is still listed as a babyface on the internal roster.

As of this writing, Rollins is essentially the biggest good guy on Monday nights. With Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns really only working on WWE SmackDown these days, the United States Championship, which Rollins holds, is the highest singles prize for males wrestlers on Raw. Other notable babyface names on the red brand include the recently returned Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, but the latter works on a part-time schedule.

Regardless of where his allegiances lie, Rollins defends his WWE United States Championship this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. These three have been linked to the US Title for months, as Theory held the championship for months before losing it to Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank. Lashley himself reigned throughout the summer but dropped the strap to Rollins on an October edition of Monday Night Raw. Theory once again got involved in the star-spangled title scene two weeks ago when he attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins, but thanks to interference from Lashley, was ultimately unsuccessful. While a WWE superstar failing to cash in their Money in the Bank contract is nothing new, Theory's attempt was the first time a wrestler used the guaranteed title opportunity on something other than a world championship.

WWE Survivor Series goes down on Saturday, November 26th.