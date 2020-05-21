Seth Rollins Blasts Jim Cornette for His Comments About Becky Lynch's Pregnancy

✖

While many fans and fellow wrestlers congratulated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on their pregnancy announcement, Jim Cornette had a much different opinion when he first heard the news. The former manager and booker took to his podcast recently and claimed that Rollins should be upset with Lynch for getting pregnant considering she's at the height of her popularity and in the prime of her career. Rollins appeared on the After The Bell Podcast with Corey Graves on Thursday and blasted Cornette for his comments, saying that he used to respect the man back when the two worked together in Ring of Honor.

"It hurt my feelings on a personal level because Jim Cornette is someone who is a legend in our industry, and he's someone that I personally worked with in my time at Ring of Honor," Rollins said. "For him to come out and say some real negative things, some real misogynist things about women in general, and pregnancy, and the industry, it caught me off guard. It made me lose a lot of respect for someone who a lot of people had already lost respect for. I was still holding on to hope that somewhere there was a personal connection between Jim and I that he would think twice before making some egregious comments about women, about my wife, that were just completely... I can't even forgive them. I don't event want to repeat them [the comments]. On a grander scale, the mindset that has to go into that needs to be eradicated, all around. It's just so disgusting."

"I want to make it very clear that I am so proud of my fiancée, of Becky, of what she's doing, and the courage that it takes for her at this point in her career to make a decision," Rollins said. "The fact of the matter is she is the most talented woman I've ever seen in my entire life. She's going to be just fine being pregnant, making money, doing alright. So everything that Jim Cornette said is complete nonsense, not just for her, but for women all around the globe."

Lynch made her announcement back on the May 11 episode of Raw and subsequently relinquished her Raw Women's Championship to Asuka (who had won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase the night before). She then explained in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine that her due date is set for December.

