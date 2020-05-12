WWE Fan Overjoyed to Hear Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Announcement

Becky Lynch opened up Monday Night Raw this week by revealing she and Seth Rollins were expecting their first child. The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere, as Lynch had just wrestled at WrestleMania 36 back in early April and was expected to have a face-off with the winner of last night's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (that turned out to be Asuka). Lynch's revelation included the fact that Asuka was now the new Raw Women's Championship, as the title had secretly been hidden inside the locked briefcase.

WWE fans were simply overjoyed to hear the great news about Lynch. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.