WWE Fan Overjoyed to Hear Becky Lynch's Pregnancy Announcement
Becky Lynch opened up Monday Night Raw this week by revealing she and Seth Rollins were expecting their first child. The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere, as Lynch had just wrestled at WrestleMania 36 back in early April and was expected to have a face-off with the winner of last night's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (that turned out to be Asuka). Lynch's revelation included the fact that Asuka was now the new Raw Women's Championship, as the title had secretly been hidden inside the locked briefcase.
WWE fans were simply overjoyed to hear the great news about Lynch. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.
Screaming!
BECKY LYNCH IS PREGNANT AND I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS MAINLY IS BECKY HEATHY AND FEELING OKAY AND HOW IS THE BABY IM CRYING CONGRATULATIONS BECKY #RAW pic.twitter.com/lSlJD6PONH— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 12, 2020
Seth's Celebration
When Becky Lynch told Seth Rollins he was going to be a daddy... #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DrOdU9sBlZ— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 12, 2020
Bawling
I AM BAWLING! CONGRATS @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins ❤❤#RAW #BeckyLynch— Berni (@BerniBops1) May 12, 2020
Tears
Seth cries during wrestling matches bro he is 100% gonna outcry Becky and the baby in that delivery room pic.twitter.com/gTXkLnJqd2— i’m here to tell you right now....we don’t care (@heeIroman) May 12, 2020
Very Accurate
becky and seths baby are really gonna have the coolest aunts and uncles man pic.twitter.com/8bfBL2YWcy— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 (@REIGNONROLLINS) May 12, 2020
Welp...
we all look like clowns complaining about becky not defending her title when she was actually pregnant pic.twitter.com/dVxDnGYVM1— g (@platinumalexa) May 12, 2020
Watch Out, Deadman
Becky's baby 1-0 at Wrestlemania. Undertaker is shaking— i’m here to tell you right now....we don’t care (@heeIroman) May 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.