Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.

This sadly isn’t the first time a fan has tried to interject themselves during a WWE show, nor is it the first time it’s happened to Rollins. Fans will likely remember back in 2015 when a fan interrupted his entrance during a September episode of Raw.

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

A fan TACKLED Seth Rollins as he was walking backstage. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zlmKL5EOzC — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) November 23, 2021

Why anyone thinks this is ever a good idea is beyond me. DON'T BE AN ASSHOLE AND JUMP THE GUARDRAIL! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9HAe9tzAmo — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 23, 2021

The guy who attacked Rollins being led out of the Barclays Center #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/q7Cz1OVzYm — Ben Reddiough (@BenReddiough) November 23, 2021

This story is developing…