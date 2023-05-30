Melina, WWE Fans Loved Seth Rollins Recreating a Funny Shawn Michaels Moment
Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley recreated a hilarious Shawn Michaels moment on this week's Monday Night Raw. Way back at Survivor Series in 2006, Michaels ran out of the ring while wrestling Johnny Nitro and started embracing Melina. The former Women's Champion thought Nitro was standing next to her and played along, only to be horrified when she realized it was HBK. He immediately backed off and went right back to wrestling, though the gif of that interaction has stuck around online ever since. Rollins pulled the same trick, much to Ripley's frustration as she thought he was Dominik Mysterio.
Many WWE fans immediately recognized the spot on social media, including Melina herself. Check out some of the best reaction in the list below!
Melina Loved It
I love this. 🫶 https://t.co/CkzDY4Eyg3— 🄼🄴🄻🄸🄽🄰 (@RealMelina) May 30, 2023
Tears of Joy
Seth Rollins/Rhea did the Shawn Michaels/Melina spot I'm crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8GsMzLjMJ9— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 30, 2023
Entertainment Guaranteed
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Seth Rollins guarantees entertainment every time he’s on screen. This recreation of the Shawn Michaels/Melina spot with Rhea Ripley was comedy gold. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/6a1c0CZPtK— Squashua (@IAmJoshua_) May 30, 2023
Side-By-Side
Seth Rollins recreating the comedic moment of Shawn Michaels with Melina 😂😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HaGoHdCHb5— Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) May 30, 2023
Fair Comparison
There’s a reason people compare Seth Rollins to Shawn Michaels 😂. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U2m9KgYDSg— Diego Loveridge (@diego_loveridge) May 30, 2023
Seth Wins!
Seth Rollins & AJ Styles def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)
Rollins pinned Priest after hitting the Stomp. Rollins had a funny moment with Rhea Ripley during the match (similar to the Shawn Michaels – Melina moment from many years ago).#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3J3RzHA69F— WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) May 30, 2023
Modern-Day HBK
Seth Rollins proving once again why he's Shawn Michaels 💀 https://t.co/8vRzUjh1o5— 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖗𝖎𝖘 🍪 (@rnbiscuits) May 30, 2023