Melina, WWE Fans Loved Seth Rollins Recreating a Funny Shawn Michaels Moment

Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley recreated a hilarious Shawn Michaels moment on this week's Monday Night Raw. Way back at Survivor Series in 2006, Michaels ran out of the ring while wrestling Johnny Nitro and started embracing Melina. The former Women's Champion thought Nitro was standing next to her and played along, only to be horrified when she realized it was HBK. He immediately backed off and went right back to wrestling, though the gif of that interaction has stuck around online ever since. Rollins pulled the same trick, much to Ripley's frustration as she thought he was Dominik Mysterio.

Many WWE fans immediately recognized the spot on social media, including Melina herself. Check out some of the best reaction in the list below!