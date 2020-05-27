Seth Rollins Teases Adding Another Follower on WWE Raw

With Rezar injured and Akam taken off television as a result, Seth Rollins has seen his congregation of followers go through some changes in recent weeks. He managed to recruit Austin Theory to his cause two weeks back (after he had been kicked out of Zelina Vega's faction), and alongside Murphy the trio were able to get the better of Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black on this week's Raw. However it doesn't sound like Rollins is done, as the "Monday Night Messiah" teased adding another member on this week's WWE Backstage.

"There is somebody out there very close to me that I think would make a great addition," Rollins said. "We'll see how things pan out."

"There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition." - @WWERollins on whether he is considering adding anyone else to his group.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/upAPnSMIlu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 27, 2020

Based on the comment section, fans think it could be either Cesaro (who is on SmackDown, but WWE is playing fast and loose with the brand split these days) or Ruby Riott. By "very close," Rollins could be talking about his fiancee Becky Lynch or his former Shield brother Roman Reigns, though neither wrestler is available for the foreseeable future (and would probably say no).

In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, Lynch stated she would be returning to wrestling as soon as she has her and Rollins' baby.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," Lynch said. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," she added. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

