WWE's Jade Cargill Reveals a Match at WrestleMania 40 "Was Never in the Plan"

Jade Cargill debuted in WWE last fall at WWE Fastlane after a successful run as the TBS Champion in AEW. At the time of her debut, there were things that needed to be ironed out in terms of her in-ring work, which WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted, adding that it was "no fault of her own." She would have a brief showing in the Royal Rumble, getting a huge elimination against Nia Jax and she's had sporadic appearances on WWE television since. Most recently, she became an official member of the SmackDown brand. Though she hadn't had a full match yet, the hype around the star was undeniable.

Cargill then evened the odds for Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL, setting up a match for the six women at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The match went off without a hitch and the formidable trio came out on top in Cargill's debut match. In a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Cargill reflected on her debut, revealing that it wasn't part of "the plan."

"We had a plan, we stuck to the plan. Mania was never in the plan, so it was just sprung upon me," Cargill said. "Working with Bianca has been a dream because this is somebody that they pinned [us] against each other. Everybody wanted to see against one other, rather than working with one another. Like I told everybody, just trust the plan. Best believe, everything is written. They have things planned out for weeks and months in advance."

Back in December, Belair said that a team up between her and Cargill would be a "powerful image." A match between the two of them is something Cargill has been incredibly vocal about wanting since her signing as well, calling it a "WrestleMania main event."

"So I was like, everybody just stay patient. As well as the things I'm doing right now, there's a plan to everything. You don't think all of this is thought out? Especially with me, they want to present me in the best way possible like they have been doing. They want me to go out there and excel and kill the business because they know I can do that, and they're trusting to do to put me out there and do these things. But it's been great. They follow through with the plan. I have a great relationship with Nick, and I have a great relationship with Paul [Levesque], and we're sticking to the plan."

