Rossy Ogawa's Marigold Reportedly Enters Working Relationship with WWE

WWE President Nick Khan is reportedly looking to take the sports giant and venture into more collaborations with outside companies. This is one of the biggest changes in the Triple H era as they have already worked with TNA Wrestling to bring in Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Shinsuke Nakamura's Pro Wrestling NOAH match with Great Muta, Charlie Dempsey's All Japan Pro Wrestling excursion and Shayna Bazler's appearance in GCW at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X. With former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa starting his own promotion Marigold, there are reports that a partnership may arise between WWE and Marigold.

Ogawa was ousted from STARDOM back in February when news of alleged talent poaching was brought to light by STARDOM and Bushiroad. Ogawa denied the allegations and instead announced that he'd be starting up his own promotion. Several of the talent with an allegiance to Ogawa have since been confirmed as signed talent to his promotion. One of those names includes Guilia who recently finished up her STARDOM appearances.

She also made her way to the United States where she was shown on screen at NXT Stand and Deliver, later posing for a photo with WWE CCO Triple H. The Marigold roster also includes Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Mai Sakurai, Victoria Yuzuki (f.k.a. Yuzuki), Nanae Takahashi and Nao Ishikawa. At the end of their recent press conference, six former Actwres girl'Z talent -- Natsumi Sumikawa, Miku Aono, Misa Matsui, CHIAKI, Chika Goto, and KOUKI -- announced they will also be part of the roster.

Is A Partnership Between WWE and Marigold Happening?

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and Marigold are in the midst of entering a working relationship. Earlier this week it was revealed that Marigold had reached out to WWE to get former Women's Champion IYO SKY and Kairi Sane back to Japan matches in the summer. Both SKY and Sane have very decorated histories with STARDOM/Ogawa. WON's report notes that Giulia was flown to the U.S. with Ogawa by WWE to broker a deal. Giulia is reportedly expected to work with both companies for an undermined amount of time though that has yet to be finalized due to visa issues. Eventually, she is likely to relocate to the United States with her family.

Back in January after the successful excursion of Charlie Dempsey in AJPW, WWE was reportedly interested in continuing to build relationships in the region. Though they likely won't work with NJPW due to their strong relationship with AEW for Forbidden Door and beyond, they were apparently looking for a "women's group ally."