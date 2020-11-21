WWE Settles Class Action Lawsuit for $39 Million

WWE has made a settlement on a class action lawsuit that was filed by the City of Warren, Michigan Police and Fire Retirement System earlier this year. The lawsuit made allegations that WWE executives had deceived their investors over business dealings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They alleged that company stock was inflated in the process, with $280 million worth of shares selling at what they believed to be fraudulently inflated prices.

Six law firms consolidated the suit since it was filed back in March. The suit alleged that WWE officials failed to disclose how their business agreements with Saudi Arabia for a Middle Eastern TV deal had not been consummated. The suit alleged that since investors were allowed to think otherwise, inflating the company's stock price.

WWE released the following statement on the settlement:

"The Company believes that resolving the matter is the right business decision and that it is prudent to end the protracted and uncertain class action process."

New WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen signed the filing. It reads: