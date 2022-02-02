WWE Fans Are Beside Themselves About Rumored Shane McMahon Release

The WWE has released a number of wrestlers in the past few years, with the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, and Keith Lee being just a few of the superstars that are no longer a part of the wrestling organization, but new rumors are beginning to swirl that Shane McMahon might have also been let go, perhaps earning the status of the most shocking release to date. Of course, what makes this so surprising is Shane is the son of World Wrestling Entertainment’s CEO, Vince McMahon, and has appeared in the ring countless times.

Shane’s status has yet to be confirmed by the WWE, but this news is causing a number of fans’ heads to spin considering McMahon’s status in the organization and his obvious role as the son of Vince. Recently, Shane entered the ring once again during this year’s Royal Rumble, being one of the last combatants to enter the ring in the thirty-man battle royale. With fans waiting for an official statement from the WWE, they certainly aren’t being shy about sharing their thoughts with the online wrestling community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

