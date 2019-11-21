NXT Invaded by WWE SmackDown’s Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Welp, that escalated quickly. We were already dealing with an appearance by Ricochet, which ended up as a match between Ricochet and Matt Riddle, but that match was interrupted by even more WWE superstars, this time from the SmackDown brand. SmackDown’s Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura ran into the ring and started hitting both Riddle and Ricochet, beating them down and trying to set up Nakamura for his finishing maneuver.

Crazily enough that was interrupted too, this time by NXT’s Roderick Strong and then later Finn Balor, who was locked into a battle with Riddle to close out this insane segment.

This is just the beginning though, so we’re pretty sure this won’t be the last WWE superstar to make their way into tonight’s NXT.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode below.

“Just days before NXT TakeOver, the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match will be hanging in the balance when Team Ciampa’s Dominik Dijakovic faces of with NXT Champion Adam Cole of The Undisputed ERA in a Ladder Match. Who will earn the all-important advantage in this Saturday’s double-cage brawl? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

The full card can be found below.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Adam Cole (WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)

The Undisputed ERA vs The Revival

