WWE Shockingly Crowns New U.S. Champion at Survivor Series

LA Knight lost the United States Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura have been at odds for the past several weeks as Nakamura has attacked him at every turn. Tonight, Knight had the opportunity to get revenge but he was just no match for the former multi-time WWE champ.

Shinsuke Nakamura Becomes A Three-Time U.S. Champion

Nakamura’s WWE career in the last year has been very start and stop. While he’s been on television, his presentation has left a lot to be desired. However, since his return, this new angle of his character is by far the most exciting thing he’s done in a long time. He’s got a new look, a new theme, and it feels like he’s got that swagger back.

This feud with Knight has time to flesh out and Knight may even win the title back when all is said and done. Besides, commentary was selling it as Knight being off his game the entire match and that was certainly clear as he missed a few spots.

Knight originally won the United States Championship back in August at SummerSlam. He defeated Logan Paul to earn his first singles title in his WWE career which many felt was a long time coming. While most of his title defenses were on SmackDown, he did defend at Crown Jewel against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

“You’re talking about complete vindication, complete ‘I told you so,’ [laughs],” Knight recently told Beef Vegan. “At the same time, there’s gotta be a little bit of humility in there just because of the climb that existed and the amount of time and whatnot that it took to get there, So I’m not completely whacked out on all that. Am I enjoying it is another great question. Sometimes yes, sometimes no, [laughs] if I’m honest, but I’m doing my best to just kind of enjoy the whole thing because it’s tough to do that when you’re so used to being in the fight.

For me, I’m still just kind of fighting. I’m still fighting to gain my spot, and again, I’m U.S. Champion right now, so I’ve got a pretty damn good spot, but I just keep wanting more. I’m a hungry boy, and boy needs to eat” (h/t Fightful).

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.