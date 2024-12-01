WWE’s Nia Jax Hit with Toilet Seat Stinkface at WarGames

WWE got Survivor Series WarGames started with the anticipated Women’s WarGames match, which would pit Team Rhea against Team Liv. Ripley’s team included Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley, and they would face Liv’s team that included Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae. There were some truly memorable spots throughout the match, but only one of those moments included a toilet seat. Yes, a toilet seat, and not only was it used on Jax, but then Naomi delivered a stinkface to Jax with the toilet seat cover in a moment Jax will have a hard time forgetting. You can watch it right here.

Jax had Naomi knocked down in the corner and had the toilet seat around her head, but then Jax was attacked by Bayley, who had a kendo stick to even the odds. Bayley connected with several hits to the leg and back of the Champion, and that gave Naomi time to get to her feet.

Naomi then delivered a shot to the midsection using the toilet seat, and as Jax was a bit dazed, Naomi then threw her into the corner, where she slammed her head into the turnbuckle. Bayley threw Naomi the toilet seat and Naomi then stuck the seat around Jax’s head before delivering a stinkface wit the toilet seat in between.

The move was made famous by WWE Legend Rikishi, and now Naomi has put her own spin on the move and delivered it on a grand stage. Suffice it to say this will likely be in Naomi’s highlight packages from here on out, and likely something Jax just wants to forget.

In fact, you could say that about this whole match for Jax. While Jax is always imposing, her team walks away with a major loss, and that’s aside from the fact that Jax’s ally Stratton teased yet another cash-in on the Champion. Both Morgan and Jax were out of it at one point (along with everyone else), but when she went to decide, Rodriguez was up on her feet and confronted Stratton. Sky would kill that cash-in attempt ultimately after spraying both of them with a fire extinguisher, and then Ripley handcuffed Rodriguez to the top rope to add insult to injury.

Another amazing moment was the twin leaps off the top of the cage by Sky and Stratton. Stratton would hit a swanton bomb and knock everyone down on her side of the ring, but Sky went one step further, putting a trash can over herself and then hitting a moonsault that knocked everyone on her side down to the mat.

It would all come to an end when Ripley finally got her hands on Morgan. Ripley had Morgan on the top rope and then hit a Riptide off the ropes that smashed Morgan through a table. Ripley pinned Morgan and got some much needed payback on the Champion, though their story seems far from over.

What did you think of the moment and the match?