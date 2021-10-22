Loot Crate Officially Announces Iron Themed WWE Slam Crate for December 2021

Loot Crate and the WWE officially announced on Friday that December’s WWE Slam Crate will have a unique “Iron” theme, celebrating the famous Iron Man Matches of WWE’s past with merchandise from Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Sheamus. The company officially confirmed with ComicBook that the crate will feature an officially licensed Owens T-shirt, a collapsible duffle bag themed after Seth Rollins’ “Embrace The Vision” theme and exclusive merchandise from former world champions Sheamus and Balor. The crate is priced at $34.99 (plus shipping and handling) and fans have from right now through 9 p.m. PDT on Dec. 15 to get their hands on one. You can sign up for the subscription here!

WWE first debuted the Iron Man stipulation on Jan. 9, 1993, at a live event in Boston when Bret Hart successfully retained his WWF World Heavyweight Championship against Ric Flair in an hour-long bout. The concept finally made its way to WWE television three years later at WrestleMania XII when Shawn Michaels famously defeated Hart for the WWF title after the match was forced into overtime following 60 minutes. “The Hitman”, Triple H and Kurt Angle are the only men to have ever competed in the match three times in a WWE ring and Hart is one of only two wrestlers to have ever won the match twice.

The latest Iron Man Match took place at the NXT Super Tuesday event on Sept. 1 2020 and featured Balor and Adam Cole ending in a 2-2 tie as part of a four-way match involving Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Balor would win the vacated NXT Championship a week later by beating Cole one-on-one.

As for the stars featured in the “Iron” Crate, Sheamus won his lone Iron Man match as one-half of The Bar at the 2017 Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, Owens defeated AJ Styles to retain his Intercontinental Championship in March 2016 at a live event in Atlantic City and Rollins came up short in his Iron Man Match with Dolph Ziggler over the Intercontinental title at the 2018 Extreme Rules event.

