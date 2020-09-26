WWE SmackDown's Bayley Addresses Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross Before Clash of Champions

✖

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured another appearance by Bayley, the SmackDown Women's Champion, and she had her Sasha Banks beatdown chair with her just like last time. This time around she sat down on the entrance ramp and said she loves to watch that footage of her beatdown of Sasha over and over and over. She also said she didn't have time though because a Champion's time is precious, and unlike Sasha, she has work to do, and unlike that poor little crybaby, she has a Championship to prepare for. She wasn't done though, and next was Nikki Cross.

She then said "so Nikki Cross. I admire your fighting heart and your fighting spirit, but last week I overheard you say this match was going to be different, and that you had a chance of beating me because I didn't have Sasha in my corner. Nikki, I want you to think about that statement and why she isn't in my corner on Sunday. If you just watched what I did to my best friend well you better be named worried about what I'll do to you on Sunday, and I'm going to start by smacking that stupid little smile off your face."

Then she picked up the chair and said: "then, you can only imagine what's going to happen next".

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Roman Reigns is set for an in-ring interview ahead of WWE Clash of Champions, Jeff Hardy takes on Sami Zayn in non-title action, Alexa Bliss faces Lacey Evans and more.

Here is what's on deck tonight:

Roman Reigns Interview

AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Alexa Bliss vs Lacey Evans

