WWE's Bianca Belair Gets a Statement Win Against Bayley on SmackDown

Ahead of their appearance in the Royal Rumble, Bayley and Bianca Belair took on each other one on one in the ring on tonight's SmackDown, and there was plenty of bad blood after the obstacle course last week. Bayley lost the course fair and square but attacked Belair afterward, though despite the attack Belair seemed to be in rare form tonight, as she displayed that power in several impressive slams and suplexes throughout the match.

Bayley was clearly frustrated after getting slammed a few times and then started targeting the legs and back of Belair. She successfully grounded her for a bit, and Belair showed some tenderness in her left arm as a result.

Bayley then kept going for the arm and shoulder, and it was almost enough for a pin, but Belair kicked out. She then went for Belair's ponytail and hilariously kept saying ding dong, which pissed Belair off, and prompted Belair to just tear into Bayley with a flurry of punches and kicks.

Belair then evaded Bayley's charge and kept u the attack, and after a brief counter by Bayley, Belair almost got the pin and sent Bayley running out of the ring.

Belair picked her up again and power slammed her, and it was almost enough for the win but Bayley kicked out. After the move, Belair shook her arm again, and after a successful charge, Bayley grabbed her shoulder on the turnbuckle and slammed it to the ground, doing damage to it yet again.

Bayley then yelled at Michael Cole (a tradition at this point), and then hit Belair with a knee but Belair kicked out of the pin. Bayley kept driving her foot into the shoulder of Belair and then went to the top turnbuckle. She hit her in the back of the neck with an elbow but Belair kicked out.

Belair rolled up Bayley but couldn't get the pin. Bayley then got Belair into a hold for a pin but Belair kicked out. Belair then punched Bayley in the face and went for the glam slam but her arm gave out. Bayley then flipped Belair into the corner, but after a charge, Belair lifted her into the top turnbuckle. She then went fo the Kiss of Death and successfully pulled it off, giving her the pin and the win,

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Two nights before Royal Rumble, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will engage in a war-of-words, Belair will once again battle Bayley and so much more. Don't miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card:

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Meet One More Time Before Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair vs Bayley

AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

