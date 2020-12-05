WWE SmackDown: Carmella Calls Sasha Banks a Nicki Minaj Wannabe; Title Match Set for TLC

✖

During tonight's SmackDown fans got to see SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks go at Carmella, who has been ambushing Banks for weeks. After last week's segment, which saw Banks get some welcome revenge, the two stars were separated into separate rooms while they addressed each other. Michael Cole first went with Carmella, but Sasha interrupted, saying that Carmella has had plenty of chances to talk, and it was her turn. Carmella then said "Oh what are you going to say. You're the boss. You're the blueprint. You're the standard, we get it." Banks then laughed and reminded her that she's the Champion of the blue brand, and then said "You got my attention. What's good? Let's settle this once and for all."

Cole then asked Banks about what Carmella said previously about how she used to be like Sasha and that she had the admiration of the fans and was doing it all for them. Sasha laughed and said, "Carmella wishes she could be like me."

Carmella came back with "Please, a Nicki Minaj wannabe? No thanks." Banks responded, "I've heard that one before." Carmella then said what makes Banks' blood boil the most is that Carmella is just as good as her with half the work, as she just kind of waltzed in and shot to superstardom. She also mentioned that her title reign was longer than all of Banks' combined, which angered Banks.

Banks then confirmed they will have a match, saying "Me and you one on one at TLC. A reminder though. You've never been in the ring with a badder b**** than me."

So the two will go head to head at TLC, and it should be an entertaining throwdown.

