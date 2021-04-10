Dirty Dawgs Escape WWE SmackDown's WrestleMania 37 Special Episode With Their Tag Titles

✖

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, now known as The Dirty Dawgs, successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a four-way bout on Friday's WrestleMania edition of SmackDown. The action kicked off with Roode and Ziggler jumping The Street Profits backstage during their pre-match promo. The other two teams eventually joined in and the match was underway after a commerical break.

Late in the match it looked like The Street Profits had the match won when Montez Ford nailed his Frog Splash, only for Ziggler to nail a superkick and give Roode the opening to make the cover.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two