Dirty Dawgs Escape WWE SmackDown's WrestleMania 37 Special Episode With Their Tag Titles
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, now known as The Dirty Dawgs, successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a four-way bout on Friday's WrestleMania edition of SmackDown. The action kicked off with Roode and Ziggler jumping The Street Profits backstage during their pre-match promo. The other two teams eventually joined in and the match was underway after a commerical break.
.@HEELZiggler and @RealRobertRoode aren't waiting to get this Fatal 4-Way for the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles started! pic.twitter.com/1bNgJwmThH— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
Late in the match it looked like The Street Profits had the match won when Montez Ford nailed his Frog Splash, only for Ziggler to nail a superkick and give Roode the opening to make the cover.
#AndStill DIRTY DAWGS.#SmackDown @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/noxWHQVn2e— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021
Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton