WWE SmackDown Faction Teases Expansion in 2023

WWE SmackDown is abound with factions at the moment, but a faction with major momentum is Legado del Fantasma. They've been in the main mix since they debuted on SmackDown earlier this year, and that was when it was also revealed they had added Zelina Vega to the group. Since then all four have been inseparable, but Santos Escobar just teased that they may not be done recruiting new members, as when cameras caught up with the crew backstage he said expansion was on the horizon. You can find the full video below.

After the group initially halted any questions, Escobar decided to tease a bit of what's to come for the group. Escobar said "Well hold on, before you go. We'll give you your little exclusive. As Legado Del Fantasma rings in the new year, our perfect enterprise will not only continue to thrive in 2023, but expand."

It's not a huge jump to make that 'expand' means a new member of the group, though who and why is definitely ripe for discussion. The teams they've been feuding with mainly since arriving include Hit Row and The Viking Raiders, and they are both made up of trios with two male superstars and 1 female superstar.

We haven't had as many chances however to see Vega in the ring since joining the group, so could the group be adding a new female member so Vega can also compete in the Tag Division? That would be an interesting way to expand the group's reach and allow for one more avenue for Championship Gold, and it would allow Vega to have more opportunities in the ring and get someone else involved in a group with momentum.

They could also add another male teammate to the group, which would help in sheer numbers if the group wanted to start facing off with The Bloodline, which currently stands at five strong. Even if Sami Zayn isn't there for some reason, there are still four in that group, so adding someone else to the team could even that out and give Legado del Fantasma an edge over most of Bloodline's other challengers.

We'll have to wait and see, but either way, the expansion of Legado del Fantasma shows WWE is definitely behind the group, and that's a great thing.

Who would you like to see join Legado del Fantasma? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

