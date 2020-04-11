WWE SmackDown Fans Can’t Get Enough of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs the Kabuki Warriors

WWE fans got a rematch of one of the most entertaining matches at WrestleMania tonight on SmackDown when Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross took on Asuka and Kairi Sane, otherwise known as the Kabuki Warriors. The two teams are always thrilling in the ring together, but tonight they outdid themselves with one of their most entertaining matches yet, and fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry in the ring. From crazy dives to hilarious mocking impressions, this match had it all, and we’ve included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

The match had several standout moments, including this big-time Twisted Bliss that Alexa hit from the top turnbuckle onto the Kabuki Warriors standing on the outside of the ring.

You can see that move below, which posted with the caption; “.@AlexaBliss_WWE is laying it all on the line as she and @NikkiCrossWWE look to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on #SmackDown!”

.@AlexaBliss_WWE is laying it all on the line as she and @NikkiCrossWWE look to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/K8HztslTpO — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020

We then got this dynamite move from Sane, who launched over Asuka and decked Cross onto the mat.

“.@NikkiCrossWWE is in all kinds of trouble on #SmackDown! @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE”

Finally, we had this hilarious moment where Asuka hit the announcer’s table and mocked Nikki Cross, who had memorably been on commentary on last week’s SmackDown, though her mocking didn’t last long before she was decked by Cross, who also got on the announcer’s table.

Hit the next slide to see the best reactions to the match, and you can find the official description of tonight’s episode below.

“Braun Strowman rolls in with his newly won Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross battle The Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania rematch for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.”

You can find the revealed card so far below.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs mystery challenger

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross WrestleMania Rematch vs The Kabuki Warriors

Are you excited for SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Just Click

Fans realize that these four competitors just work incredibly well together, and their chemistry showed again tonight.

These 4 just click, always fun to see them wrestle #Smackdown — Kerby Rodriguez (@Its_Kerby) April 11, 2020

Gold

Every part of this fearsome foursome got plenty of kudos from fans, but Asuka especially received a lot of love, and with good reason.

Asuka is gold.#Smackdown — Io Shirai & Kabuki Warriors (@SkybukiWarriors) April 11, 2020

Twisted Bliss

One fan lost their minds after Bliss took out Asuka and Kairi Sane with a Twisted Bliss from the top rope onto the floor.

For the love of God Alexa just destroy asuka and kaire sane outside the ring with a twisted bliss!! #wwe #SmackDown — мαиυ | 👑 νσятєχχ (@IAmManuC) April 11, 2020

Showing Out

The Women’s Division features some of the most talented superstars on the roster, and they showed why once again tonight.

Blissfits

One fan thought up a new name for the tag team, and we kind of love it.

A Spear Above All Spears

Another fan gave some love to Kairi Sane for one of the best moves in the company.

Kairi still best Spear in the company #Smackdown — ᵐᵃᵗᵗ (@sharkosaur) April 11, 2020

Better 2nd Time Around

The WrestleMania match between the two teams was great, but one fan thinks this rematch might be even better!

This … might be better than the WrestleMania match? #SmackDown — Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) April 11, 2020

Priceless Commentary

One of the best parts of the match was when Asuka got on the announcer’s table and put a headset on, mocking Nikki Cross on commentary the week before, and we loved it.

I adore when Asuka gets on commentary, and she did it in a match…what a fun wild character #Smackdown — Kevin Kellam (@Kevkellam) April 11, 2020

