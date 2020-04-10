WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman Gets New Challenger

✖

WrestleMania held several big surprises, but one of the biggest was the fact that Braun Strowman utterly destroyed the legendary Goldberg in their brief match. Strowman replaced Roman Reigns in the match, and many thought Goldberg would go over, but WWE shocked everyone with this move. Strowman came out to address his win and new Championship status on tonight's SmackDown, but he was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, and it seems the fan favorite will be the next one to challenge the big man for his new title later tonight.

Strowman was happy to take a minute to celebrate his big win, saying when opportunity knocks you open the door. That's when Nakamura came out to the ring, and when he got in Braun's face he brought up that same analogy.

Citing the when opportunity knocks comment, he said: "well Braun, knock knock." He then gave a very interesting promo and managed to get under Braun's skin a bit after talking about Braun's history in big matches and moments.

Braun then told him where he could put that history and said later on he could get these hands. He then turned around and decked Cesaro, who was trying to sneak up on Braun, sending him to the floor.

Shinsuke then got a shot in on Braun, setting up their big match later tonight.

This is not at all what I expected for Braun right after WrestleMania, but it is certainly an intriguing matchup, and hopefully, it will deliver on its potential.

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

"Braun Strowman rolls in with his newly won Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross battle The Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania rematch for the Women's Tag Team Titles."

You can find the revealed card so far below.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs mystery challenger

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross WrestleMania Rematch vs The Kabuki Warriors

