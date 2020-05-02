WWE SmackDown Fans Are Loving Daniel Bryan's Scathing Money In The Bank Burn
Kicking off SmackDown tonight was none other than Daniel Bryan, and while he waited for King Corbin to make his way to the ring, Bryan put on a clinic on the mic, eviscerating Corbin and making him look like a chump before he even got into the ring. He did so by leading off with a scathing burn regarding Corbin's previous history with the Money in the Bank briefcase, which Corbin failed to cash in, and Bryan made sure to let him know that he is only one of 4 people to let that opportunity slip through their fingers.
Bryan said "What are you going to do if you win? Are you going to squander your opportunity just like you did last time? If memory serves me correctly there have been 23 Money in the Bank winners, and you are one of only four people to completely blow it. I mean, how does that even happen?"
"You get a title opportunity any chance you want, you can just surprise people here and there,' Bryan said. "You can just go in and you can just cash in the briefcase and you can cash in the contract, and you blew it. That doesn't make you a king, that makes you a loser."
You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.
"WWE Money In The Bank qualifying action continues as Otis battles rival Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose faces Carmella. Daniel Bryan also seeks payback against King Corbin and The New Day meet The Forgotten Sons in a non-title match."
Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Otis vs Dolph Ziggler
Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Mandy Rose vs Carmella
Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin
The New Day vs The Forgotten Sons (Non-Title Match)
