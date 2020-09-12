WWE's Sami Zayn Beats Down Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown featured the anticipated rematch between Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy and the previous Champion AJ Styles, though we did get teases early on in the episode that Sami Zayn might end up interfering in the match, as he never lost the belt. In fact, he came out before it could even begin, saying you couldn't have this match without the intercontinental Champion, since he never lost it and successfully defended it. He then said it was just an exhibition match and not a Championship match, and then Adam Pierce came out with security to pull Zayn from the entrance. That's when the match really went into gear, and by the end of the match no one was crowned the winner thanks to Zayn.

Styles used the distraction to get a few hits on Hardy early, but Hardy countered with a Twist of Fate early and then went to the top rope for a Swanton Bomb but missed.

Styles would counter and send Hardy to the mat, and from that point, the two would trade blows and falls at a high rate, though Styles would regain control. He then went for the Styles Clash but Hardy reversed it and hit Styles, knocking him down and going for the pin, but Styles kicked out.

Hardy would try and take advantage but Styles grabbed his leg and attacked it, and even though Hardy got back up he missed with a move from the turnbuckle.

All of that was undone though when Zayn interfered by taking out Styles first and then hitting Hardy with a Helluva Kick. He would then run backstage with his belt while the other two stars were left to collect themselves.

