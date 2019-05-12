WWE Announces Massive Money in the Bank Preview Match for SmackDown Live

One week after partially tearing down the brand split with the Wild Card Rule, WWE is putting SmackDown Live‘s emphasis back on its own roster this week when it announced multiple segments for this week’s upcoming show.

WWE announced via WWE.com that this week’s episode will feature a four-way bout between Andrade, Ali, Randy Orton and Finn Balor, all four of whom will compete in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on May 19 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

“With all four Superstars having crossed paths in multiple fashions over the past several weeks, there will absolutely be a familiarity factor as they all enter this Fatal 4-Way Match looking to make a major statement ahead of the potentially career-changing Ladder Match,” WWE.com wrote in its announcement.

The show will also feature a women’s tag match between the newly-formed team of Kairi Sane and Asuka and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville. Kevin Owens will also host a new edition of The Kevin Owens Show, where he plans to invite WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to the ring ahead of their title match.

Kingston was front and center for WWE’s Wild Card Rule last week. The reigning world champion successfully defended his title in Raw’s main event against Daniel Bryan, then successfully retained in a triple threat match against Raw’s AJ Styles and Sami Zayn the next night.

Unlike most WWE television episodes, both Raw and SmackDown will be pre-taped this week from London, England during WWE’s ongoing European tour.

Other matches booked for Money in the Bank include the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Seth Rollins vs. Styles for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Elias, Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship and The Miz vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match.

Becky Lynch is set to pull double duty at the show, defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The event will take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

