Watch: Kevin Owens Demands Shane McMahon Put His Career on the Line at SummerSlam, Gets Brutalized Instead

Midway through this week’s SmackDown Live Kevin Owens invited Shane McMahon to be his guest on the latest edition of “The Kevin Owens Show.” Owens pleaded his case that, just days before their match at SummerSlam, that McMahon add an extra stipulation that his career also be on the line when the two clash.

Unfortunately for the fans, McMahon wasn’t a fan of the idea. Instead he reminded everyone that he’ll do whatever it takes to cost Owens his career, including a win via countout or disqualification. The two wound up brawling, which resulted in Elias attempting to interfere on McMahon’s behalf only to get a Stunner on the commentary table.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With his back turned, McMahon hit Owens with a sneak attack and tipped the commentary table onto Owens. He then placed a steel chair against Owens’ head and nailed him with a diving dropkick.