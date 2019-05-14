WWE SmackDown Live Spoilers From London Tapings

With WWE in the middle of their European tour, this week’s SmackDown Live will air on tape delay on the USA Network on Tuesday night. As a results, spoilers from the show at the London O2 Arena started to make their may online on hours before the show aired.

Check out the full spoilers for the episode below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Roman Reigns opens the show, followed by The Miz, Shane McMahon and Elias. McMahon claims Miz is banned from the arena for the night, but the segment ends with Reigns, Miz and the Usos fighting off Elias, McMahon, Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

McMahon books a three vs. four handicap match for later in the night. If Miz interferes, his Steel Cage match at Money in the Bank in canceled.

Andrade defeats Finn Balor, Randy Orton and Ali by pinning Balor. He tries to celebrate by using a ladder to climb up to grab the briefcase, only for Ricochet to appear and grab the briefcase for himself.

Kofi Kingston asks Xavier Woods to let him appear on The KO Show by himself

Charlotte Flair cuts a promo about beating Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank

Bryan, Rowan, Elias and McMahon win the tag team handicap match over Reigns and The Usos. McMahon won via a Coast to Coast. The Miz ran in afterward to chase the heels away

Kairi Sane and Asuka get their tag team name, the Kabuki Warriors. The two beat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville when Asuka rolled up Rose for the pin

Kingston appears in the ring for The KO Show, but Kevin Owens decides to conduct his interview from backstage. Kingston and Owens eventually fight on the entrance ramp, then Sami Zayn appears to help out Owens. Woods finally arrives to even things out and the show ends with the two pairs brawling with each other.

Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Owens on Sunday at Money in the Bank.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!