Tag Title Match, Town Hall Announced for SmackDown Live

WWE looks to have some big plans for SmackDown Live this week, as the Blue Brand already has four segments announced as of Tuesday morning.

The show’s main gimmick will be a “Town Hall” meeting between Shane McMahon and the rest of the SmackDown roster. WWE explained via an article that McMahon wants to let every Superstar air their grievances after the comments made by Kevin Owens over the past week.

“Kevin Owens has made his disdain for Shane McMahon extremely clear in recent weeks, including during the aftermath of his win over Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules on Sunday,” WWE.com wrote. “Apparently, Shane has decided it’s time to air out any and all grievances. Shane-O-Mac has vowed to host a town hall meeting tonight for the WWE Superstars to let them voice their complaints.”

Two matches have already been announced for the show — Ember Moon and a mystery tag partner vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match between The IIconics and the Kabuki Warriors. The Asuka and Kairi Sane duo first debuted back in April, but spent a good chunk of time off of television afterwards and only earned a title shot after beating Peyton Royce and Billie Kay at a house show in Tokyo, Japan back in June.

The show also promises to feature a “career-altering announcement” from Daniel Bryan at some point during the show. The former WWE Champion lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Rowan at Extreme Rules on Sunday and cut a promo after the show promising something new on the horizon.

“I had this dream,” Bryan said. I had this dream that I was going to elevate the tag team division, the entire tag team division. And look what happened! I failed! I followed the dream. I followed the dream and I tried to take all these jokers, all these people swiveling their hips, I tried to take them to the main event, I tried to take them to the main event of WrestleMania, and I failed.

“But you know what? I don’t… I don’t think that it was me that failed. I think in pursuing this excellence they brought me down to mediocrity. I was trying to elevate the tag team division but they are un-elevatable,” he continued. “Do you hear that? Un-elevatable! If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to aim higher. I have to aim higher. I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do.”

Bryan was originally announced for the 10-man battle royal on Raw for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. However he was pulled from the match before the show without explanation and replaced by Sami Zayn.