WWE SmackDown: Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Andrade and Mustafa Ali Announced for Money In The Bank Match

One night after WWE RAW revealed the four competitors from that brand who will compete in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match this year, WWE SmackDown revealed their four names to complete the field of eight.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali, and Andrade will join Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre in the big, yearly ladder match. The winner will take hom the Money In The Bank briefcase which guarantees a WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story is developing.

