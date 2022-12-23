WWE SmackDown Preview: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Tag Team Title Match, and More

It's almost Christmas, and WWE is getting one last SmackDown in before the gift-giving festivities officially begin. Tonight's episode of SmackDown was taped after last week's episode, but there still might be a few surprises still in the mix. In keeping with the Christmas season, there will be a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, as well as a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Plus, a new challenger will be chosen for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship, and you know Bray Wyatt will also be up to something weird and off the wall. Here is what's in store for tonight's SmackDown.

First up is the Miracle on 34th Street Fight, which will have the unlikely team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet facing Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Gunther will also likely be on hand, but even if he's not, Strowman and Ricochet have plenty of reason to give this match their all. Imperium has been a thorn in both their sides over the past few weeks, and they will look to make a statement with this holiday time win.

Next up is the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships match between Champions The Usos and their challengers, which will be Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row. B-Fab will also be in their corner, but this is the Bloodline, so you can expect Sami Zayn or Solo Sikoa to also be around to tip any scales in their favor. Hit Row won this Title shot after an intense Triple Threat match last week between themselves, Legado del Fantasma, and The Viking Raiders, and Hit Row would love to be the ones to break The Bloodline's hold on all that Title gold.

Then there's the Gauntlet Match to decide Ronda Rousey's next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match will include Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li. Xia recently made her return to WWE TV by helping Damage CTRL retain their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Morgan and Nox, so both stars will likely be looking for some payback during the match.

Rodriguez also has a score to settle with Rousey, as the Champion and her best friend Shayna Baszler have been making life hell for Rodriguez. They initially injured her arm and then sought to re-injure it on several different occasions backstage. Despite that she has still helped where she can, but now that she's back in the ring, she is looking to seal the deal and secure that shot at Rousey and the Championship.

