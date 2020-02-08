WWE SmackDown Ratings Hold Steady Against Tough Competition

Despite some tough competition on Friday night, this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX looks to have done well in the ratings.

According to the report at Showbuzz Daily, the overnights showed SmackDown drawing an average of 2.547 million viewers. This numbers come from hour one drawing 2.555 million viewers and hour two drawing 2.539 million viewers. That’s a very strong second hour with very little dropoff; the second hour of the show has typically seen much more of a viewership drop in recent months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this number holds up when the final ratings come in on Monday, this would represent an increase in viewership from last week’s show which drew 2.497 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 age group demographic, SmackDown came in with a 0.75 (down from 0.80 last week). This was number two for the night on network television, trailing the ABC News Democratic Debate from New Hampshire which drew a 1.1 in the demo.

In the 18-34 ratings demographic, SmackDown came in with a 0.45, which was also second for the night on network television behind the Democratic Debate. This number was down from last week’s show in the 18-34 demo, which drew a 0.50 among lighter competition.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown was seventh for the night on network television. It trailed ABC News: The Democratic Debate, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline.