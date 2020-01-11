WWE SmackDown Posts Best Ratings Since November

The WWE SmackDown overnight ratings are in, and WWE’s blue brand saw some good news this week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s show drew an average of 2.503 million viewers across its two hours. Hour one came in with 2.679 million viewers and hour two drew 2.326 million viewers. This is up from last week’s show, which averaged 2.417 million viewers.

In the key ratings demographic, SmackDown came in second for the night on network television with a 0.75 in the 18-49 demo. The show was defeated by Hawaii Five-O, which drew a 0.80. Last week, SmackDown drew a 0.70 in this ratings demographic. This is the best 18-49 demo rating that SmackDown has drawn since the November 22nd broadcast, which did a 0.80.

In the 18-34 age group demo, SmackDown did a 0.50 which was identical to last week’s rating in that target demo. This was first place for the night on network television among 18-34 year olds.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown was eighth for the night on network television. It trailed American Housewife, 20/20, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, and Dateline NBC.

This week’s SmackDown featured the Miz welcoming John Morrison back during an edition of Miz TV, Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz, Mandy Rose vs. Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Usos back in action taking on Dolph Zigger and King Corbin.

