WWE SmackDown Ratings: Numbers Dip Slightly This Week

WWE SmackDown saw its ratings figures dip slightly this week as the company heads into the Royal Rumble PPV event this Sunday night in Houston.

According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown on FOX drew 2.548 million viewers in hour one and 2.391 million viewers in hour two, giving the show an average of 2.470 million viewers across its two hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final viewership and ratings figures will be published on Monday. If this figure stays close to accurate, it represents a drop from last week’s show which drew 2.562 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 age group ratings demographic, this week’s show was also drawing. SmackDown drew a 0.70, down from a 0.80 the last two weeks in that demo. Even so, the number was first for the night across network television in the 18-49 demo.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown drew a 0.40, which was also good for first place in its demo across network television. Similarly, this number was also down after SmackDown drew a 0.50 rating with the 18-34 demo the previous three weeks.

SmackDown’s 2.470 million viewers came in sixth place for the night on network television in terms of pure viewership. It was topped by American Housewife, 20/20, Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods.

Serving as the go-home show for Royal Rumble, SmackDown featured a contract signing between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan in the main event slot.