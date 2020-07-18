WWE SmackDown Ratings and Viewership Down This Week

This week's WWE SmackDown ratings are in, and the numbers were a mixed bag for WWE. According to the overnights posted to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown drew its smallest non-holiday audience yet as part of FOX. The broadcast averaged 1.893 million viewers based off of a first hour that drew 1.919 million viewers and a second hour that drew 1.867 million viewers. This is down from last week's show that averaged 1.905 million viewers. Two weeks ago, the show did 1.777 million viewers, but due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States, a drop was expected.

In the all important 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.45 rating. If this number holds (final figures will be available Monday), it would be down from the 0.50 demo rating the show did last week. The 0.45 demo rating tied Dateline NBC for first place across network television among 18-49 year olds on Friday night, giving WWE some good news.

In the 18-34 demo, SmackDown drew a 0.20 rating. This was tied alongside six other shows for first place across network television within that demo on Friday night.

SmackDown's 1.893 million viewers on Friday night ranked eighth place among network competition in terms of pure viewership. More people tuned in for Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, and Dateline NBC.

This week's edition of SmackDown was a big-time improvement in show quality as compared to last week's show. The broadcast was book-ended by two very good matches: The New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in the opening contest, and Matt Riddle taking on AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

SmackDown also served as the go-home show for this Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV event. The full card, as it stands right now for Extreme Rules is below:

WWE Championship Match (Stipulation TBD)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Wyatt Swamp Fight Match

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye for an Eye Match

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE United States Championship Match

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships - Tables Match

The New Day (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

