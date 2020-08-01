WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops This Week, Rating Holds Steady

After a bit of an uptick last week, WWE SmackDown saw its audience shrink in the television ratings this week. Last night's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average viewership of 1.892 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily. Last week's show averaged 1.924 million viewers. The number this week comes from a first hour that drew 1.873 million viewers and a second hour that did 1.911 million viewers. It's very unusual for the second hour of the show to do more than the first hour, as WWE consistently sees their audience shrink for both Raw and SmackDown as the shows go on.

In terms of pure viewership, SmackDown ranked eighth place for the night among network competition. It was outdrawn by Shark Tank, 20/20, Greatest #AtHome Videos, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Wall, and Dateline NBC.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, SmackDown did a 0.50 rating. This was first place for the night among network competition in that demo. If this number holds (final numbers will be released on Monday), it is the fourth week in a row that SmackDown has done a 0.50 with 18-49 year olds.

Among 18-34 year olds, SmackDown drew a 0.30 rating which was first place for the night among network competition in that demo. This is up from the 0.25 18-34 rating that SmackDown did last week.

This week's viewership figure is reversal of fortunes for the blue brand, which had seen its numbers increase every week for the past three week's straight. This week's 1.892 million viewers ranks below last week's 1.924 million, 1.912 million two weeks ago, and 1.900 three weeks ago. Prior to the 1.777 million the show drew on July 3rd (holiday weekend), SmackDown had averaged above two million viewers for several weeks in a row. The company continues to crawl out of that sub two million viewers hole.

This week's SmackDown was pretty much universally praises for being a good show. It ended with a cliffhanger ending of The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss, and the show also featured an outstanding opening match between AJ Styles and Gran Metalik, as well as a really good main event between Bayley and Nikki Cross.

