Roman Reigns Picks a Falls Count Anywhere Stipulation for His Royal Rumble Match With Baron Corbin

With this year’s Royal Rumble just nine days away, WWE decided to add in a few more matches to fill out the card on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. After Sasha Banks was unable to wrestle following a brawl with Lacey Evans, Bayley was forced to compete in a non-title match against “The Sassy Southern Belle” and lost. As a result, Evans will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Jan. 26 in Houston, Texas. Later that night Shorty G was once again pestered by Sheamus backstage for being short, but this time he got the upper hand on “The Celtic Warrior” with a surprise takedown. The two men will meet at the Rumble in what will be Sheamus’ first televised match since his long injury hiatus.

The episode culminated in a Tables match between Roman Reigns and Robert Roode. “The Big Dog” won the match, giving him the ability to pick the stipulation for his Rumble match with King Corbin. Reigns said since the match was inside a baseball stadium (Minute Maid Park), he wants to beat Corbin all over it. Therefore, the match would be contested under Falls Count Anywhere rules.

Check out the fully updated Rumble card below.

WWE Universal Championship: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anwhere

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Cain Velasquez, Kane, TBA) — Winner Gets a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, TBA) — Winners Gets a Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

The latest feud between Reigns and Corbin goes back to before Survivor Series, when the reigning King of the Ring claimed he was the true locker room leader instead of Reigns. The two wound up coming to blows during the Men’s Survivor Series match, though Reigns wound up winning the bout for SmackDown anyway. They then met in a TLC match at the TLC pay-per-view in December, which Corbin won thanks to help from Dolph Ziggler, Roode, The Revival and a dozen hired security guards.