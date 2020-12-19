WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Lay a Trap for Kevin Owens

✖

Kevin Owens started off the show by coming out with a vengeance, taking the mic and addressing Roman Reigns for what he did last week. He then called him out but took the time to call Reigns a hypocrite, since he calls himself the head of the table but attacked Owens from behind and uses his own family to take his foes down. Owens said "you know you're not the head of the table. You're a coward." Paul Heyman then came out on the big screen and told Owens to stop.

Heyman then said he was there to confess his sins and that he was wrong about him. He thought he was a masochist after coming back for more after what Reigns did for him. He then called Reigns a sadist, especially when it comes to beating down Owens.

He then said that's where he was wrong, saying Owens isn't a masochist, but a martyr. He called him dangerous 24/7, not just at TLC, and then said he needed to be eradicated.

Owens then cut him off and said if Reigns wasn't going to come out then he was going to go find him.

Reigns then came out to the ring with Heyman, and Owens watched him from a screen backstage. Reigns then said he wasn't a bad guy, but was doing the things needed to be the guy, and told him to stay in his lane. He then said he was going to be a good guy and give Owens the same chance as his cousin, telling Owens to acknowledge him, acknowledge him as the head of his family table.

"If you won't, if you just can't,, I'm going to end you. You won't even make it to TLC on Sunday, hell you won't even make it out of here tonight. Tell me what I want to hear," Reigns said.

Owens came out to the ring, but was ambushed by Jey Uso. Owens fought back and then Reigns started joining in, and the two pummeled Owens. Owens tried to fight back but couldn't win the numbers game. Reigns then threw Owens into the barricade and kept security from getting involved.

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

Following a scored a non-title victory over the SmackDown Tag Team Champions several weeks ago, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will look to unseat The Street Profits. Don't miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FS1.

Here's the match lineup:

Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Bayley vs Bianca Belair

Carmella's Champagne Toast

First Annual Sami Awards

