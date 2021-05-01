WWE SmackDown Fans Are Loving Roman Reigns' New Music

Tonight's SmackDown main event was the much-anticipated throwdown between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan, which was not only a match for the title but also for the right to be on SmackDown. If Bryan lost the match, he would have to leave the Blue Brand, and such a big match deserved something fresh and special, which is what we got when Roman Reigns debuted his new entrance music. Reigns has had the same music ever since The Shield broke up, but now he's finally got his own sound, and fans seem to really like it on social media.

It didn't take long for reactions to come pouring in, and while there are a few negative ones here and there, the majority of reactions were incredibly positive.

If you didn't have a chance to hear Roman's new theme live, you can listen to the whole thing in the post above, and you'll notice a big difference between this new theme and the original one.

As for my thoughts, you can check out my reaction below.

You know, took a minute to get the feel of it, but I'm digging @WWERomanReigns' new entrance music. Fits his character perfectly, and kind of 🔥 #SmackDown — KnightofOA (@MattAguilarCB) May 1, 2021

You can see what fans are saying about the new music starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Roman Reigns is set to go to war with Daniel Bryan in a Universal Championship match and, if The Head of the Table wins, The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement will be barred from SmackDown. Plus, Apollo Crews will clash with Big E in a highly-anticipated Intercontinental Title rematch. Don’t miss back-to-back title matchups, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!"

Here's the full card for tonight's episode:

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan in Universal Title Match

Apollo Crews vs Big E in Intercontinental Championship Match

What do you think of Reigns' new music? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!