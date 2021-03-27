WWE's Sami Zayn Accepts Kevin Owens' WrestleMania Challenge and Reveals Logan Paul Appearing on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown was full of ramifications for WrestleMania 37, and that included what will be in the plans for Kevin Owens. Owens held a new episode of the KO Show, and his guest was none other than Sami Zayn. Zayn had attacked Owens last week on SmackDown, and when Zayn came out he was all about convincing Owens to be a part of his documentary premiere party. Zayn apologized for the attack and blamed it on how paranoid he's been because of WWE's actions, and somehow Logan Paul got involved with all this.

Owens said he didn't ask Zayn to the ring to hear about the documentary, but Zayn still had more big news to try and convince him. He revealed that the big premiere for his documentary was happening next week, and that big names were interested, including Youtube star Logan Paul.

In fact, Paul will be coming to next week's SmackDown to help celebrate the premiere, and Zayn said Owens could still be a part of it. Owens reiterated he didn't care, and said "You, me, one on one, at WrestleMania."

Zayn stammered initially but Owens kept pressing, saying "I need an answer". Zayn accepted, and then Owens said "the only reason I didn't beat you senseless was because I needed an answer to that question. Now that I have that answer, I can beat you down. He then went to work on beating him senseless, causing Zayn to run in and out of the ring.

Eventually, Owens caught up to him and Zayn tried to kick him but Owens dodged it and locked in a Stunner instead, leaving him lying on the mat.

Now we have our next match for WrestleMania 37, and here is the full card as it currently stands.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

