WWE SmackDown: Bayley Refuses to Sign Contract for Hell in a Cell Match Against Sasha Banks

Things got pretty wild during the contract signing for the WWE Women's SmackDown Championship match as Bayley and Sasha Banks couldn't help but talk trash before their clash at WWE Hell in a Cell later this month. Sasha Banks and Bayley were both drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the WWE Draft this year, and it's with good reason as the two of them have some major unfinished business to take care of. Following an extended run as the Golden Role Models, the two of them suffered quite the break up when Sasha Banks had lost the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

Ever since Bayley started to get far more aggressive, Sasha Banks has been responding in kind and now she's coming straight for Bayley's championship. It will mark the first time the SmackDown Women's Championship will be defended in a Hell in a Cell match, but right now it's not set in stone as Bayley refused to sign the contract.

"At Hell in a Cell, I'm going to end you!" The tension between @itsBayleyWWE and @SashaBanksWWE is at an all-time high. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LLWP6TTtkn — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2020

With Sasha talking up the match right to Bayley's face, Bayley had come in riding a major high as she celebrated a whole year of being the SmackDown Women's Champion. But as Banks continued to speak to Bayley about how she felt betrayed and how she will be enacting her revenge during the Hell in a Cell match, Bayley seemed to have another thing in mind.

Acting on the kind of cowardice we have seen from the champion at various points throughout the year, Bayley walked away from the contract signing refusing to sign it herself. While Sasha committed to the match with her signature, Bayley walked away. Now WWE fans know this won't be the end of their back and forth, clearly, but it's certainly a unique way to get there.

With Bayley refusing to sign the contract, there could be a way to force her into the match next week before the pay-per-view actually takes place. But at the same time, it's just as likely that she will sign it herself out of a sense of inferiority if Sasha continues to berate the champion much like she did during Friday Night SmackDown. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Bayley and Sasha Banks' story so far? Will Bayley end up signing the contract? Who do you think walks away from Hell in a Cell as SmackDown Women's Champion? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!