Every WWE Free Agent Following the WWE Draft

By Connor Casey

The 2020 WWE Draft is officially in the books, but there are still a few wrestlers who don't have a roster to call home following the two-night event. WWE released the draft pools for each night back on Thursday, and every wrestler who was still left on the board by the end of each night was considered a free agent. This still gives them the opening to move to another brand (or NXT), but it's also highly likely they'll wind up in the same spot as the were before the Draft. Either way, we'll keep an eye out for any announcements.

Check out the full list of WWE's free agents below! WWE programming will continue this week with NXT on Wednesday and the "Season Premiere" of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday. That show will be headlined by a WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Andrade

The former NXT and United States Champion lost against Angel Garza on Raw, then was on the receiving end of a surprise attack from The Fiend.

Zelina Vega

Vega was right alongside Andrade when The Fiend and Alexa Bliss attacked. It's worth noting her husband, Aleister Black, was drafted to SmackDown

Mercedes Martinez

Martinez, who went by Retaliation as a member of Retribution, was quietly removed as an official member from the group last week. She was removed from the Night Two draft pool and is reportedly heading back to NXT.

Mickie James

Despite being a recent contender for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship, James was left on the board following Night One on SmackDown.

Billie Kay

Kay took part in the Raw Women's Championship No. 1 contender battle royal but wasn't eliminated early. Unfortunately, she has not been featured on television much since The IIconics split.

Tamina

Just like Kay, Tamina took part in the battle royal but was eliminated after a face-off with Nia Jax

Erik

Ivar was unable to be drafted given his injury, but the other half of the Viking Raiders finished the night still on the draft board. He recently revealed on social media that he also underwent surgery.

Undraftable

Here's the list of every wrestler who, for one reason or another, wasn't included in either draft pool:

  • Becky Lynch (Raw)
  • Big Show (Raw)
  • Bo Dallas (SmackDown)
  • The Forgotten Sons (SmackDown)
  • Ivar (Raw)
  • Jimmy Uso (SmackDown)
  • Jinder Mahal (Raw)
  • Maryse (SmackDown)
  • Mojo Rawley (SmackDown)
  • Samoa Joe (Raw)
