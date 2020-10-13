Every WWE Free Agent Following the WWE Draft
The 2020 WWE Draft is officially in the books, but there are still a few wrestlers who don't have a roster to call home following the two-night event. WWE released the draft pools for each night back on Thursday, and every wrestler who was still left on the board by the end of each night was considered a free agent. This still gives them the opening to move to another brand (or NXT), but it's also highly likely they'll wind up in the same spot as the were before the Draft. Either way, we'll keep an eye out for any announcements.
Check out the full list of WWE's free agents below! WWE programming will continue this week with NXT on Wednesday and the "Season Premiere" of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday. That show will be headlined by a WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.
⬇️⬇️ 🔴🔵 2020 #WWEDraft Night 2 PICKS 🔵🔴⬇️⬇️
1️⃣ #WWERaw ▶️ #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/dyGrKhw1OZ— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Andrade
So this is love, mmm mmmm.#WWERaw @WWEBrayWyatt @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/qsyDhRkHoY— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
The former NXT and United States Champion lost against Angel Garza on Raw, then was on the receiving end of a surprise attack from The Fiend.prevnext
Zelina Vega
The win goes to @AngelGarzaWwe, and @Zelina_VegaWWE still can't stand him. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YyD5iaZJYH— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020
Vega was right alongside Andrade when The Fiend and Alexa Bliss attacked. It's worth noting her husband, Aleister Black, was drafted to SmackDownprevnext
Mercedes Martinez
This is on them. #RETRIBUTION @TBARRetribution @RETRIBUTIONMACE@ReckoningRTRBTN @SlapJackRTRBTN @TheJoshuaSaga pic.twitter.com/OLmQnhOsXS— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 12, 2020
Martinez, who went by Retaliation as a member of Retribution, was quietly removed as an official member from the group last week. She was removed from the Night Two draft pool and is reportedly heading back to NXT.prevnext
Mickie James
Draft day #2!! In all my #FreeAgentFrenzy I must ask... Where in @WWE would you like to see me go? #MondayNightMickie or #MickieonFox or maybe even... #Mxt— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) October 12, 2020
Despite being a recent contender for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship, James was left on the board following Night One on SmackDown.prevnext
Billie Kay
My entrance theme “Seduction” is available now on @Spotify and @AppleMusic #NewMusicFriday 🎶 #FemmeFatale 💋 pic.twitter.com/9U9B4HC7up— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 2, 2020
Kay took part in the Raw Women's Championship No. 1 contender battle royal but wasn't eliminated early. Unfortunately, she has not been featured on television much since The IIconics split.prevnext
Tamina
Let’s Go #SmackDown #WWEDraft— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) October 10, 2020
Just like Kay, Tamina took part in the battle royal but was eliminated after a face-off with Nia Jaxprevnext
Erik
Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve been putting off this surgery for a long time and just worked thru the pain and limitations caused by a surgical screw protruding into my triceps.
Thanks to the wonderful Dr Dugas, I’m excited to come back at full strength. pic.twitter.com/9iwOr8jZKE— Erik (@Erik_WWE) October 6, 2020
Ivar was unable to be drafted given his injury, but the other half of the Viking Raiders finished the night still on the draft board. He recently revealed on social media that he also underwent surgery.prevnext
Undraftable
Here's the list of every wrestler who, for one reason or another, wasn't included in either draft pool:
- Becky Lynch (Raw)
- Big Show (Raw)
- Bo Dallas (SmackDown)
- The Forgotten Sons (SmackDown)
- Ivar (Raw)
- Jimmy Uso (SmackDown)
- Jinder Mahal (Raw)
- Maryse (SmackDown)
- Mojo Rawley (SmackDown)
- Samoa Joe (Raw)