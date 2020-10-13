Every WWE Free Agent Following the WWE Draft

The 2020 WWE Draft is officially in the books, but there are still a few wrestlers who don't have a roster to call home following the two-night event. WWE released the draft pools for each night back on Thursday, and every wrestler who was still left on the board by the end of each night was considered a free agent. This still gives them the opening to move to another brand (or NXT), but it's also highly likely they'll wind up in the same spot as the were before the Draft. Either way, we'll keep an eye out for any announcements.

Check out the full list of WWE's free agents below! WWE programming will continue this week with NXT on Wednesday and the "Season Premiere" of Friday Night SmackDown on Friday. That show will be headlined by a WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.