Spoiler: Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Reportedly Involved in Controversial WWE SmackDown Segment This Week

After a controversial angle involving Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Elias and an alleged hit and run several weeks back on SmackDown, the "Charismatic Enigma" and "Celtic Warrior" will clash at the Backlash pay-per-view this Sunday. Unfortunately before that happens WWE has a contract signing segment planned for this week's Friday Night SmackDown, the details of which have made their way online since the show has already been taped. Spoiler Warning!

According to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, the segment will see Sheamus appear alongside a man in a white coat and four security guards. The Irish Superstar will claim that he doesn't want to step into the ring with a "junkie," and will demand that he take a urine test right there on the spot to determine if he's clean. After plenty of taunting, the segment will reportedly end with Hardy throwing the urine sample in Sheamus' face.

WWE fans were already uneasy about the angle given that WWE was pulling from Hardy's very real issues with substance abuse and his two alcohol-related arrests from last year. Hardy spent the majority of 2019 away from the WWE — first to recover from an injury and then to enter rehab. Upon his return WWE began airing vignettes where Hardy opened up about his substance abuse issues and his sobriety, making it a part of his wrestling persona.

Hardy explained on an episode of After The Bell that he feels this run with WWE will be his "last chance to get it right."

"...Being that I've been to rehab, inpatient rehab for the first time in my life, I've learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction cause I went through the drugs back when I got arrested and even watching SmackDown last week, when they aired the mugshots and stuff, that's some heavy stuff, but it's gonna be good s— because this is my last chance to get it right and I want to just get a few more good years out of this body and do the best I possibly can but yeah, it was weird man," Hardy said, mentioning how WWE has recapped his recent struggles with video packages on SmackDown. "So now I still have the legal situation, the black cloud that's hanging over me, I haven't been convicted."

"When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said 'I need help. I need treatment. There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man," he continued. "There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."

Do you like Hardy's storyline with Sheamus? Does the upcoming SmackDown segment sound interesting to you? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.