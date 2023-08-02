WWE SmackDown Superstar Returns to NXT and Teams Up with The Family

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was all about Tag Teams, as Gallus attacked The Family to begin the show and got a match against them to close it out. Tony D'Angelo and Stacks defeated Gallus at the Great American Bash, and Gallus then attacked them at the beginning of today's show for some revenge. D'Angelo would make a phone call after a six-man tag match was booked for later, and the identity of the mystery partner was finally revealed to be SmackDown Superstar and LWO member Santos Escobar. Escobar and D'Angelo had a lot of history in NXT, and now they're teaming up against Gallus.

All three hit the ring and cleared it of Gallus, and the crowd started chanting welcome back to Santos. When the bell hit, Stacks and Wolfgang were in the ring, and Stacks knocked Wolfgang down hard with a spinning tackle. D'Angelo tagged in next and hit Wolfgang with clubbing blows before tagging in Stacks again, and Stacks went for the leg and ankle of Wolfgang to knock him down.

D'Angelo tagged in again and threw Stacks into Wolfgang, keeping him down, but Wolfgang finally got some space and tagged in Joe Coffey. D'Angelo fended off Mark Coffey and then Escobar came in to hit all three Gallus boys with punches to the stomach and clotheslines. Gallus would get back in the game and gain some momentum, as Wolfgang kept Stacks isolated from his corner. Mark tagged in and knocked Stacks to the mat and then sent Stacks into their corner before going for a cover, but Stacks kicked out.

Wolfgang tagged in and then quickly tagged in Mark, who went for a cover but Stacks kicked out. Then Mark kicked Escobar off the ring apron, and Joe did the same to D'Angelo as Stacks was about to tag him in. Wolfgang tagged in but missed Stacks, who finally tagged in Escobar. Escobar then hit a series of shoulder tackles on Mark and followed it up with a kick to the head and a crossbody.

Escobar then covered Mark but all of Gallus came in and broke up the pin. D'Angelo and Stacks came in for the save, and then an all out brawl broke out. Escobar hit Mark with a kick to the head and then went up top. Escobar then hit a huge superplex. Stacks tagged in and then they hit the finisher and got the win.

After the match all three celebrated and Escobar even did their pose to close out NXT as the crowd chanted welcome home.

